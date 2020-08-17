Sections
Home / Cricket / Chetan Chauhan cremated with state honours

Chetan Chauhan cremated with state honours

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan, who died of Covid-19 related complications, was on Monday cremated with state honours in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:17 IST

By Press Trust of India,

File image of former India cricketers Chetan Chauhan. (Getty Images)

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan, who died of Covid-19 related complications, was on Monday cremated with state honours in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur.

Chauhan was 73 and breathed his last at a Gurugram hospital after battling the dreaded infection for over a month. His body was first taken to his residence in Mayur Vihar before the last rites were performed in Garhmukteshwar.

Chauhan was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who lit the pyre after arriving from Melbourne on Sunday.

“He was cremated with full state honours. The funeral was attended by several bureaucrats and a sizeable crowd gathered to pay their last respects,” a Delhi and Districts Cricket Association official, who attended the funeral, told PTI.



Chauhan was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s longest serving opening partner and together the duo scored more than 3000 runs, including 12 century stands. He played 40 Tests for India and was the first Test cricketer to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century.

He became the second UP minister to succumb to coronavirus. On August 2, state technical education minister Kamla Rani Varun, 62, had died days after testing positive for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhupe Rustam, an app by Prakash Jha & team, is creating opportunities for Indian talent
Aug 17, 2020 19:37 IST
BJP-JJP govt did not defend jobs of 1,983 PTIs, says Deepinder
Aug 17, 2020 19:37 IST
New diagnostic criteria shine light on early dementia mimics
Aug 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.