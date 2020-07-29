Sections
Home / Cricket / Chris Woakes is England’s ‘unsung hero’, says Stewart

Chris Woakes is England’s ‘unsung hero’, says Stewart

Stewart said Woakes, who has been a consistent performer, claiming 106 wickets from 35 Tests, is often deprived of the recognition he deserves.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, Manchester

England's Chris Woakes (REUTERS)

Pacer Chris Woakes is England’s “unsung hero” who just goes quietly about his business while the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jofra Archer steal the spotlight, feels former skipper Alec Stewart.

Woakes grabbed five wickets to help England bowl out West Indies for 129 in the second innings of the final Test as the hosts claimed the Wisden Trophy with a 2-1 series victory.

Stewart said Woakes, who has been a consistent performer, claiming 106 wickets from 35 Tests, is often deprived of the recognition he deserves.

“He’s almost the unsung hero of the England set-up because we talk about Broad and Anderson then the pace of Archer and Wood, where as Woakes just goes quietly about his business,” Stewart said on ‘Sky Sports’.



Also Read | Sachin’s tweet on Broad’s 500 Test wickets wins hearts

“I’m pleased he finished with a five-for because a lot of the time his performances go under the radar compared to these perceived bigger players,” he added.

Stewart said the the 31-year-old all-rounder has been outstanding in England, and the fact that he was picked in the playing XI for the series decider against West Indies speaks for itself.

“I’m a massive fan of Woakes, especially in England. His record in England is outstanding. It’s a real feather in his cap that he got the nod when Chris Silverwood said ‘we are picking our very best bowling attack for this Test match we have to win,” he said .

The former wicketkeeper, who featured in 133 Tests and 170 ODIs between 1989 to 2003 for England, reckons it will be a difficult feat for young Sam Curran to chase Woakes’ spot in the Test side.

“Sam Curran played one Test match and got three wickets, he wants to chase down Chris Woakes’ slot but, at the moment, while Woakes is in this form it is going to be very tough for Sam Curran to get in,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Streamlined Tokyo Games may set future standard, says Coates
Jul 29, 2020 13:15 IST
New Education Policy 2020 gets cabinet nod, to be released today, check details here
Jul 29, 2020 13:14 IST
DIAT develops medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 13:03 IST
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check MSBSHE class 10 results
Jul 29, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.