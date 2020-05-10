Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan Pathan ready to come out of retirement if ‘communication’ is made

Cricketers coming out of retirement to again play international cricket is not uncommon. Greats like Imran Khan, Javed Minadad, Kevin Pietersen and Carl Hooper have done it but in India it’s a rare thing. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said he is willing to embark on that rare journey if proper communication is made from the authorities.

Irfan who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January this year, drawing curtains on a 16-year-long career, said he is ready to give is heart and soul if the selectors give him a year to prepare with the assurance of being considered for selection in the Indian side.

“Communication is very important. If they come and tell me ‘Irfan you have retired but you prepare for one year and you will be available for India selection’ then I will leave everything, give my heart and soul and will only do hardwork. But who will do the communication?” said Irfan Pathan in an Instagram live session with former teammate and India batsman Suresh Raina.

“Tell me if they say ‘Suresh Raina you have six months and there is a World Cup, we will consider you provided you perform well’ so won’t you give your all?” Irfan asked, to which Raina replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

Irfan, who made his debut for India at the age of 19 in the Adelaide Test in Australia in 2003, was renowned for his in-swing to the right-hander. His Test career however ended way back in 2008. In the 29 Tests he played, Irfan picked up 100 wickets at an average of 32. He was celebrated for his hat-trick in Pakistan in 2006.

Irfan also scored 1105 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 31.57 with one century to his name.

His limited overs record was a lot better. In 120 ODIs, he picked up 173 wickets and scored 1544 runs. In 24 T20Is he picked up 28 wickets.

He was the man of the match in the 2007 T20 World Cup final which India won by defeating Pakistan.

The all-rounder, last played for India in 2012 but was playing his trade in domestic cricket for Jammu and Kashmir even till last year.

Echoing Irfan’s views, Raina said, they are fighters and players like them should be respected.

“We are still young and fit but most importantly we have that passion. We are fighters, if we get a chance then we will surely perform. I’ve seen a lot of players trying different things, even changing associations but they are not getting the supporting.

Raina cited examples of Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Nehra who played for a long time and hailed former India World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni for his fitness.

“A sportspersons career is generally finished by 36 or 38. If he’s someone like MS Dhoni, who has a solid body, Sachin paaji too played till 40, Ashish Nehra played for a long long time and there are lot of others who performed but somehow didn’t fit in the team. I believe all these players should be respected, that’s it,” Raina said.