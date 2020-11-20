‘Commentators talk about him non-stop’: Pat Cummins names the ‘big’ wicket he’s eyeing against India

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has singled out Virat Kohli as the ‘big’ wicket he’s targeting when the three-match ODI series kicks off next Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With Kohli scheduled to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide from December 17 to 21 for the birth of his first child, Cummins wants to make the most of the seven matches in which he will get to bowl to the India captain.

“I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain - Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets that goes a long way in winning the game,” Cummins told Fox Cricket. “He (Kohli) is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quiet.”

After the lockdown, Australia have played a limited-overs series against England before heading to Dubai for the IPL 2020. During their 2018 tour, India clinched the ODI series 2-1 before drawing the T20Is 1-1 with one match washed out. Australia will be eager to exact revenge for the defeat two years ago with Cummins confident that he and his teammates are eager to have a crack at India.

“It’s going to be huge. Obviously, we’re back here on home soil. Other than spending a lot of times in hotels and bubbles I feel like our preparation has actually been really good,” Cummins added.

“We went over to the UK and had a good tour there. Most of the boys here have been playing 14 T20 matches in the last few weeks and the other guys coming in will be playing shrewd cricket. So, it feels like we are all firing up and got a lot of stuff behind us.”