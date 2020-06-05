‘Communication needed to be better,’ PCB withdraws decision to sack employees

Pakistan Cricket Board's new managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had recently announced that it was sacking 55 staffers from its office due to restructuring in the Covid-19 phase. However, the decision has now been reversed, the PCB has announced. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan has announced that the board is withdrawing its decision to let go of the staff as the timing and communication of the termination needed to be better.

“The vast overstaffing that the current board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. Making changes is about timing and, on reflection, the process and communication needed to be better.

“As a responsible organisation, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Although they have withdrawn the termination letters, the PCB will continue to restructure the staff and could take necessary action in the coming months.

The Pakistan Cricket Board currently employs 710 people across the country, which includes 361 in Lahore and 70 in Karachi offices.

PCB had announced earlier that it will seek government clearance before setting up a training camp for its players to prepare for the tour of England in July amid the rising threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top PCB officials are busy formulating a plan to make the training camp possible at a time when the cases and deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise in Pakistan.

“Different plans are being looked at but the most important thing is that the board will have to get the final nod from the government before it goes ahead with the tour to England or even the training camp,” an official in the board said.

The High Performance Centre in Lahore where the board is planning to keep the players and officials does not have the capacity to house 20 players at one time and this is causing a big problem for the officials.

