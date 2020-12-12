Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Conway joins Green, ruled out of ongoing tour game against India due to concussion

Conway joins Green, ruled out of ongoing tour game against India due to concussion

Number 11 batsman Conway, who was peppered with a barrage of bouncers by the four-pronged Indian pace attack, was hit on head late in the evening of the opening day’s play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 10:46 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sydney

Conway (Twitter )

Australian cricket’s injury woes continued on Saturday with medium pacer Harry Conway ruled out of the ongoing pink ball warm-up match against India after suffering a delayed concussion here.

Mark Steketee was named as Conway’s concussion replacement for the final two days of the game.

Number 11 batsman Conway, who was peppered with a barrage of bouncers by the four-pronged Indian pace attack, was hit on head late in the evening of the opening day’s play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

He thus joins Cameron Green and Will Pucovski as Australian cricketers suffering concussion during the ongoing contests against India.



Australia Test hopeful Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game on Friday.

While Green was subbed immediately, Conway showed signs of concussion later in the day.

Conway did not report concussion symptoms when assessed by medical staff on the field at the time of impact. However, when checked again at the conclusion of Australia A’s innings, he reported symptoms, following which he was replaced. Earlier, bowling his second spell of the day, the 21-year-old Green was unable to react in time when Bumrah’s full blooded drive slipped through his palms and struck on the right side of the head.

The all-rounder immediately went down and non-striker Mohammed Siraj rushed to check on him.

After being examined for a couple of minutes by the medical team, Green was back on his feet as he walked off the field for further assessment. Batsman Patrick Rowe was named his concussion substitute.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
by Neeraj Chauhan
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Salman refuses to talk to Arshi Khan, gets furious
by HT Entertainment Desk
Security at Delhi borders increased after farmers’ announcement to intensify stir
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Canada ready to start vaccination as doses make way from Belgium
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Joe Biden considering New York governor Andrew Cuomo for attorney general
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.