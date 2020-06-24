Could’ve got 200 if not for AB de Villiers show: Chris Gayle recalls his record-breaking 175* in IPL

Chris Gayle’s knock of 175* in the Indian Premier League 2013 season is perhaps one of the finest innings in T20 cricket. The left-hander went ballistic against Pune Warriors India bowlers, smashing 17 sixes out of the park, along with 13 fours. Barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who gave just 23 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 5.75, no other bowler was spared as Gayle went on to score an unbeaten 175 in 66 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore to 263/5 in 20 overs.

In a recent interaction, the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ recalled the historic innings and said that he had a discussion with teammate Ravi Rampaul that the pitch looked like a belter.

“I remember after facing the first couple of overs, rain interrupted the game,” Gayle said on the chat show Open Nets with India cricketers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul in a video uploaded on the BCCI website.

“I went inside and Ravi Rampaul was there in the team at that time as well. And I said to Rampaul, ‘That wicket outside is a real belter. We need to get at least 170-180 to actually give ourselves a chance at winning the game.’ Because the wicket was so good,” he further said.

“And then, eventually, I went back out after the rain interruption and picked up from where I left off,” Gayle added. “I was in that flow, that rhythm. Sometimes as a batsman you know that you cannot do anything wrong and that was one of the days. It was remarkable and so funny that I end up with 175 and I was saying that should be the team total.”

AB de Villiers also played a brief cameo in the match as he hammered 31 runs in 8 balls with three fours and three sixes. Gayle believes he could have crossed 200-run mark if not for ABD show. “I could have got 200 if ABD didn’t come in and steal the show as well,” he said.

Pune Warriors India were could only muster 133/9 in 20 overs while attempting to chase 264. RCB picked up an easy 130-run win.