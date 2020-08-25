Sections
Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh have appointed former New Zealand player Craig McMillan as batting consultant for their tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for later this year.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, PTI

Craig McMillan was the batting coach of New Zealand until the 2019 World Cup. (Image Credit: ICC)

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed Bangladesh’s batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advance to meet the quarantine requirement.

ESPNCricinfo reported that McMillan has been appointed only for the Sri Lanka series though a permanent role is available after South African Neil McKenzie stepped down as batting coach earlier this month.

McMillan was the batting coach of the New Zealand team from 2014 to 2019 with his tenure ending with the World Cup last year.



