‘It is because of...’: Gautam Gambhir believes credit for Rohit Sharma’s success should go to former captain

Rohit Sharma has had a phenomenal cricket career till now. He has a record-maker in limited-overs cricket with three double hundreds while scoring six tons at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Rohit is the vice-captain of the limited-overs side and is as integral to the Indian team as skipper Virat Kohli. However, things weren’t as smooth for Rohit at the start of his international career. Rohit was often criticised for his inability to make big scores and for also being given a lot of chances despite not performing well.

But a lot changed after the 2011 World Cup for Rohit. He was brought back into the side after being dropped and after being given a chance to open the innings, Rohit hasn’t looked back.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the credit for Rohit’s meteoric rise in white-ball cricket must be given to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Since making his debut in 2007, Rohit was languishing in the middle-order with consistency being his main issue.

Dhoni seemingly took note of Rohit’s hidden talent and gave him a long rope. He then promoted Rohit as opener in 2013 and that move worked wonders for him as the right-hander has gone on to become one of the most lethal top-order batsmen in white-ball cricket.

“Where Rohit Sharma is today, it is because of M.S. Dhoni,” Gambhir told Sports Tak as per India Today.

“You can talk about the selection committee and team management, but if you do not have the backing from your captain then it is all useless. Everything is in the hands of the captain.

“How Dhoni backed Rohit Sharma over a period of time, I don’t think any other player has been given such support,” he added.

Earlier, Gambhir had described Rohit as the best white-ball cricketer in the world. In his birthday wish for Rohit, Gambhir wrote: “Happy Birthday to the best white-ball cricketer in the world Rohit Sharma! Have a great year ahead!!”

“Don’t know about that Gauti bhai. But loving your work,” Rohit responded to the high praise from his former teammate.