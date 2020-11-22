Cricket Australia inks deal to broadcast 2020-21 season in 70 countries

As Australia gears up for an exciting cricketing summer, Cricket Australia has inked a deal with streaming platform LIVENow. According to this agreement, country’s 2020-21 season will be aired in 70 nations across Europe and Asia.

The deal includes all the international fixtures for India’s 2-month long tour of Australia, the men’s Big Bash league and some selected games of Women’s Big Bash.

“Cricket is a truly global sport, and we’re really excited to be partnering with LIVENow to take cricket to as many countries as possible through this ground-breaking new partnership,” said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s interim CEO in an official release.

“We know there are thousands of Australian and Indian expats living across Europe and Asia. They’re going to be able to enjoy every ball of what is shaping up to be a massive summer of cricket in Australia,” he added.

The Indian cricket team is currently touring Australia for a 3-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is. The ODI rubber commences from November 27 while the T20Is begins from December 4. The last leg of the tour will be a four-match Test series starting from December 17 in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, the men’s BBL will be available on LIVENow in more than 50 European countries, including France and Germany. Both men’s and women’s BBL tournaments will be telecasted in 18 Asian countries including Singapore and Hong Kong.

Nations that can watch India’s tour of Australia 2020 on LIVENow:

Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Vatican City State, Japan, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark