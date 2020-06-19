Cricket Australia ready for first woman CEO: Ellyse Perry

Melbourne, Jun 19 (PTI) Cricket Australia is ready for a woman to be its CEO for the first time, according to premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who insists there are several deserving female candidates for the job.

Cricket Australia appointed T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley in an interim role amid the financial crisis the body is facing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after Kevin Roberts resigned from the post earlier this week.

The 29-year-old feels Western Australia chief executive Christina Matthews could be a good option for the permanent role.

“I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time,” Perry told reporters in a video call.

“I know Chris was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role. I don’t think its something that’s new,” she added.

Perry said there are several women, at high posts, who play a crucial role in the functioning of the board.

“We’ve got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple. They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate.

“So, yeah, I think there’s some really strong representation within cricket and leadership in the organisation already,” Perry said.

Earlier this week, CA removed 40 more staffers which included batting coach Graeme Hick.

However, the board confirmed that senior domestic tournaments across men’s and women’s cricket would not be reduced.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to be able to maintain the structure and make-up of our staff within the Australian team albeit maybe with slightly varied roles and hours,” Perry said. “In terms of the resourcing we’ve been able to keep our group together which I know from a player and staff perspective we are very grateful for given everything that’s been going on,” she added.