Cricket Australia set to part ways with chief Kevin Roberts - Report

Cricket Australia is all set to part ways with its chief executive Kevin Roberts according to reports in Australian media. According to Australian daily The Sydney Morning Herald, members of the board are discussing the appointment of an interim replacement. Roberts has been the face of the board as it tried to negotiate the tough circumstances brought to the fore by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts, who was earlier the chief operating officer of the board, was put in charge just 20 months back. He had replaced James Sutherland, who was at the helm for 17 long years. According to the report the official announcement of Roberts’ departure is expected to come o Wednesday.

If Roberts, 47, loses his job he will join Rugby Australia and National Rugby League counterparts Raelene Castle and Todd Greenberg as casualties of the COVID-19 crisis.

Pressure has been increasing on Roberts ever since Cricket Australia decided to lay off a big number of its staff until mid-year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Other cost cutting measures, expected in the future, have left state boards fuming as well.