Sections
Home / Cricket / Jason Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

Jason Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

Earlier this month, former West Indies captains Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle said they have experienced racist abuse and threw their weight behind the Black Lives Matters campaign.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Jason Holder. (PTI)

After prominent West Indies cricketers Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, and Dwayne Bravo opened up about racism in cricket, current West Indies captain Jason Holder, who had more or less remained tight-lipped so far, has come down heavily on racism now. Holder said racism should be not treated any less than match-fixing or doping.

“I don’t think the penalty for doping or corruption should be any different for racism,” Holder told BBC Sport. “If we’ve got issues within our sport, we must deal with them equally.”

Under the anti-racism code of the governing International Cricket Council (ICC), a third breach of the code by a player could lead to a life ban.

The sanction for a first offence by a player can be up to a ban for four tests or eight limited-overs matches.



Then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was slapped with a four-match ban last year for a racist remark aimed at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Holder said teams should be briefed about race issues before the start of any series.

“In addition to having anti-doping briefings and anti-corruption briefings, maybe we should have an anti-racism feature before we start a series,” the all-rounder said.

“My message is more education needs to go around it.

“I’ve not experienced any racial abuse first hand but have heard or seen a few things around it. It’s something you just can’t stand for.”

England will consider a joint anti-racism protest with West Indies during the three-test series between the sides next month.

Meanwhile, West Indies will take on England on July 8 in what will mark the return of international cricket after a gap of almost four months.

(With Reuters inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘‘Things changed after Bumrah no ball’: Bhuvneshwar recalls 2017 CT final
Jun 28, 2020 12:14 IST
2 in 5 Indian-Americans worried about financial stability due to Covid: Report
Jun 28, 2020 12:11 IST
Five international sportspersons from Punjab promoted as superintendents of police
Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST
Every Indian should have soldiers’ resolve: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.