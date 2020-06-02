Sections
Home / Cricket / Cricket is 90 per cent an eye game: Arun Lal

Cricket is 90 per cent an eye game: Arun Lal

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be conducting mandatory eye tests ahead of the domestic season.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:58 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Kolkata

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Bengal coach Arun Lal, the man behind mooting the idea of doing mandatory eye tests for its senior and U-23 teams once camps resumes post COVID-19 lockdown, feels eyesight is ninety percent of the game and there is no harm in getting to know whether they are in good shape before the season resumes. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be conducting mandatory eye tests ahead of the domestic season. As reported by IANS, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been doing the same with its contracted players for the last three years.

“It’s just precautionary. When you have your main players who are 30-plus...its always best to have this done. Cricket is 90 per cent an eye game. You got to make sure that everything is okay,” former India batsman Lal told IANS on Tuesday.

Also read: Happy Birthday Smudge: Cricket Australia puts up video of Smith’s extraordinary catches

“You take your eyes for granted. And if there is a little weakening on the eyesight, you don’t notice it. Sometimes I think maybe I suspect some guys are not being able to sight the ball as they used to. So it’s just getting it out of the way. I think it is essential,” he added.

Lal, who guided Bengal to its first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years, added that he had been thinking about eye testing for cricketers since last year. Bengal lost to Saurashtra in the Ranji final.



“I have been thinking about it since last year. I thought one eye test should be done for all cricketers before the season just to dispel any doubts in anybody’s mind. You just get a re-affirmation that your eyes are perfect. You lose nothing,” Lal said.

Also read: Hope cricket restarts quickly and everyone can see how well prepared MS Dhoni is: Suresh Raina

“Eyesight and reflex are important aspects in cricket that’s why Arun Lal suggested that the test and we liked his idea a lot. It should be made mandatory,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya told IANS.

Th decision was among many taken during discussion between the CAB administration and Bengal coaching unit.

Bengal selectors will first announce a 30-member probables before the CAB give a go-ahead for the camp post COVID-19 lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST
Boycott will make China pay heavily for provoking India: Sonam Wangchuk
Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.