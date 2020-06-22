Sections
Home / Cricket / Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases

Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases

We were definitely going to have people testing positive. Having conducted over 100 tests, seven is actually quite low,” CSA’s acting CEO Jacques Faul told ‘Sport24’.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Johannesburg

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Seven people at Cricket South Africa have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the cricketing organisation revealed on Monday. CSA had conducted mass testing of over 100 employees throughout the country which included affiliate staff and some of the contracted professional players. The personnel tested also included the franchise training squads that had been assembled after the government announced that non-contact sport could resume in Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

“We were definitely going to have people testing positive. Having conducted over 100 tests, seven is actually quite low,” CSA’s acting CEO Jacques Faul was quoted as saying by ‘Sport24’.

Also read: ‘Only thing Rohit has to do...,’ Nasser Hussain explains how Rohit Sharma can excel as a Test opener

Faul, though, did not reveal if the people who have tested positive had any South Africa player among them. “Our medical ethical protocol does not allow us to share info about people that have tested positive,” Faul said.

Over nine million people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. From the cricketing world, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi have also recently tested positive for the virus. In South Africa, Solo Nqweni, a First-Class cricketer who has been battling Guillan-Barre Syndrome since a year besides other health issues, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month.



Also read: ‘Back at it’: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets with Saurashtra teammates after three months

As governments across the world eased lockdown restrictions, South Africa looked set to resume cricket with the CSA announcing the launch of an innovative competition titled ‘3TCricket’, competition, Solidarity Cup, where three teams were to play in a single match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, the CSA then indefinitely postponed the tournament, scheduled for a June 27 start, saying that more work is needed to stage it.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

59 suspected Covid-19 patients begin isolation in Covid Coaches at UP’s Mau
Jun 22, 2020 20:22 IST
SOPs being modified in light of hot weather in Jammu, says Dr Jitendra
Jun 22, 2020 20:17 IST
Monsoon expected to hit Chandigarh by Thursday
Jun 22, 2020 20:12 IST
Hours before testing negative, Covid -19 patient dies by suicide at AIIMS-Patna
Jun 22, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.