CSA Members’ Council promises to address “governance failings” and act against wrongdoers

The Members' Council of the CSA on Saturday studied a summary of the Fundudzi Forensic Report, which was formed after an independent investigation into the administrative affairs of the CSA in 2016.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 14:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Johannesburg

Cricket South Africa.

Suspended by the country’s Olympic body for “maladministration”, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Members’ Council has promised to address the “governance failings” and “act against” wongdoers to reform the crisis-ridden organisation.

The Members’ Council of the CSA on Saturday studied a summary of the Fundudzi Forensic Report, which was formed after an independent investigation into the administrative affairs of the CSA in 2016. The report’s findings led to the dismissal of former CSA CEO Thabang Moroe last month.

“The Members’ Council of CSA met on Saturday and were taken through the summary of the Fundudzi Forensic Report. A frank and robust exchange of views took place amongst the members on the findings and recommendations,” the CSA said in a statement.

“Issues pertaining, amongst others, to governance failings, financial controls, use of step-in rights, media accreditation and transactions entered into by CSA were debated, and a plan was presented and adopted to take steps to implement the recommendations and to act against relevant parties.” However, the exact findings of the reports were yet to be made public.



Earlier this month, South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) asked the CSA board to “step aside” as it investigated “many instances of maladministration and malpractice” in the organisation.

SASCOC’s action, which means that there is no one to run daily affairs of CSA, was a setback to CSA which is in the middle of administrative chaos and facing allegations of corruption and racial discrimination.

CSA had objected to SASCOC’s decision to suspend it, saying that it has not been given the opportunity to present its case.

The CSA is also considering legal options regarding the basis on which SASCOC intervened in its affairs.

On the other hand, five former employees of CSA, including a former chief operating officer, on Saturday accused the cricket board of being “unfair and unlawful” in a letter written to the SASCOC.

