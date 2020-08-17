Sections
Home / Cricket / CSA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect

CSA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect

As per a CSA statement, Nenzani stepped down on Friday, less than a month before he was expected to be at the board’s AGM on September 5.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:59 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Chris Nenzani has stepped down as the CSA president. (ICC via Getty Images)

Chris Nenzani has resigned as Cricket South Africa (CSA) president with immediate effect following a tumultuous seven-year reign that was marred by allegations of corruption.

As per a CSA statement, Nenzani stepped down on Friday, less than a month before he was expected to be at the board’s AGM on September 5. His term was extended by 12 months in 2019.

“Mr. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population,” read the statement.

“Mr. Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. The Members Council notes that in terms of the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) the Vice President, Mr. Beresford Williams will act as President of the Members Council until the appointment of a new President at the AGM scheduled for the 5th of September 2020.”



In December, CSA had suspended its chief executive officer Thabang Moroe amid allegations of misconduct with Jacques Faul named acting CEO. Moroe’s case remains unresolved till date. ESPNcricinfo reported that Nenzani resigned hours after CSA fired its COO Nassei Appiah. The national team’s performance has also been not up to the mark for some time. South Africa had a forgettable campaign at the 2019 World Cup and were thrashed by India in an away Test series.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who is serving as CSA director of cricket till March 2022, is expected to put South African cricket back on track, Last month, 30 former South Africa cricketers including Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs and Vernon Philander had come out in support of the global Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, claiming racism remained a part of the game in the country.

The players made their stance public after pacer Lungi Ngidi was criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar for supporting the BLM campaign. The development had led to CSA “reaffirming” its support to the BLM movement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How the Supreme Court let down poor workers during the pandemic
Aug 17, 2020 18:06 IST
Uri and Mission Mangal made me a household name: Kirti Kulhari
Aug 17, 2020 18:05 IST
World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open
Aug 17, 2020 18:02 IST
ED files case against Chinese national for money laundering via shell companies
Aug 17, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.