Sections
Home / Cricket / CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals MS Dhoni’s batting position for IPL 2020

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals MS Dhoni’s batting position for IPL 2020

Even though Hussey stressed on the importance of being flexible in the middle order, he reckons CSK can benefit more if Dhoni bats slightly higher.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:35 IST

By hindustantimes,com,

Michael Hussey in conversation with MS Dhoni. (Image Courtesy: IPL)

Batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey feels MS Dhoni will be best suited to bat at No. 4 for CSK in the IPL 2020. Dhoni, who will return to cricket for the first time since July last year, has got fans excited an intrigued to see him back in action. CSK will leave for the UAE on August 20, and Hussey has revealed how the team is playing attention on its preparation, but even though the former batsman stressed on the importance of being flexible in the middle order, he reckons CSK can benefit more if Dhoni bats slightly higher.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“No. 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment,” Hussey told the New Indian Express in an interview.

Also Read | Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship

Dhoni usually bats either at No. 6, or 5 and a potential batting promotion will give the skipper more time. Hussey is impressed with the team composition of CSK. The franchise has retained its core group of players – ones who have been responsible for their success over the years. Dhoni the captain, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja have formed the backbone of CSK for many years and coupled by experienced campaigners in Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh, the franchise may not boast of spring chickens on paper, but it has proven its worth each season.

Also Read | Raina thanks airline for flying him, Dhoni and other CSK players to Chennai



Another factor that makes CSK a threat in the UAE is their well-stocked spin attack. Harbhajan, Jadeja, Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner. These are some of the most experienced names and the prospect of these guys making the most of the surfaces in the UAE is exciting.



“Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task,” Hussey said. “Of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well-balanced team that covers all the skill sets well. [It’s] not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh tops in automobile sale despite Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 15, 2020 10:46 IST
SAI sanctions two-month training for Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai
Aug 15, 2020 10:38 IST
CSK batting coach Hussey reveals Dhoni’s batting position for IPL 2020
Aug 15, 2020 10:35 IST
NCW chief demands filmmakers discontinue screening Gunjan Saxena
Aug 15, 2020 10:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.