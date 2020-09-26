Sections
CSK CEO reveals whether Suresh Raina will return to play IPL 2020 at some point this season

IPL 2020: The question remains - Will Suresh Raina come back to play the Indian Premier League? There is only one man who can provide a definitive answer – CEO of Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina’s absence has been felt big time in the previous two matches for CSK. (IPL/Twitter)

The absence of Suresh Raina has been felt as Chennai Super Kings slumped to their second defeat in two games. After getting their IPL 2020 campaign off on a promising note with a win against Mumbai Indians, CSK suffered back to back defeats to Rajasthan Royals and later Delhi Capitals on Friday. The defeat has prompted fans to clamour for Raina’s return, who returned home ahead of the season due to personal reasons.

There has been plenty of chit chat regarding a potential Raina return, possibly during the latter phase of the season. With only seven games played, the IPL 2020 is still in its early stages and CSK have a long road ahead. Having said that, the question remains: Will Raina come back to play the IPL? There is only one man who can provide a definitive answer – CEO of the franchise Kasi Viswanathan.

However, in what may be a not be encouraging news for CSK and Raina fans, Viswanathan did not look too optimistic about Raina’s chances to return, at least not in the ongoing season of the IPL.

“See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it,” Viswanathan told ANI. “We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back.”

Raina’s absence has put CSK in a quandary. Raina has always been the designated No. 3 batsman for CSK over the years and with him not around this season, the team has used Faf du Plessis at the position. The South Africa batsman hasn’t disappointed, putting up two half-centuries to go with a knock of 43. But the failure of CSK’s batsmen to attain momentum early on has raised certain eyebrows.

CSK have a seven-day gap before their next match and like MS Dhoni, Viswanathan looked optimistic about the return of Ambati Rayudu, who played a match-winning knock against MI in the season opener. “Like I told you last day (before the Delhi Capitals game), he would miss one game at worst. He is fit and ready for the next game,” Viswanathan said.

