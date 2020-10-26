Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / CSK knocked out of IPL 2020 after RR beat MI - Explained

CSK knocked out of IPL 2020 after RR beat MI - Explained

IPL 2020: Gaikwad remained not out on 65 as he and Ambati Rayudu added 67 runs for the second wicket to set up CSK’s win chasing 146. MS Dhoni struck three boundaries before Gaikwad finished things up with a six.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai SuperKings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings regained some lost ground in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. They had the faintest chance of getting into the IPL playoffs and CSK players gave their best on Sunday. CSK bowlers restricted RCB batsmen to just 145 runs with Virat Kohli able to score a fifty. Then Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 65 runs for CSK to take them to victory in 18.4 overs.

However, CSK’s faintest of hopes was also quashed on Sunday. For CSK to qualify these were the conditions:-

1. Kolkata Knight Riders (need to lose all their remaining matches)

2. Kings XI Punjab (need to beat KKR on Monday, lose their other 2 matches)



3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (need to lose at least 1 of their next 2 matches and by a big margin(s)

4. Rajasthan Royals (need to beat KXIP and KKR and lose to MI by a big margin)

But with RR winning against MI on Sunday, CSK are officially out of the top 4 race of IPL 2020. This will be the first time MS Dhoni-led CSK have failed to get into the top four of the Indian Premier League.

Gaikwad remained not out on 65 as he and Ambati Rayudu added 67 runs for the second wicket to set up CSK’s win chasing 146. MS Dhoni struck three boundaries before Gaikwad finished things up with a six. Beginning the chase, Faf Du Plessis and Gaikwad added 46 quick runs in the first five overs to provide CSK a brisk start. RCB finished their innings on 145/6.

They scored just 20 runs in the last three overs with Deepak Chahar and Sam Curram combining to share five wickets. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and smashed his 200th six in the IPL as he and AB de Villiers added 82 runs for RCB’s third wicket.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
Oct 26, 2020 08:01 IST
Recovered from Covid? Get flu shot to keep pollution impact at bay: Experts
Oct 26, 2020 03:21 IST
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Oct 26, 2020 07:02 IST
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
Oct 26, 2020 07:52 IST

latest news

CSK knocked out of IPL 2020 after RR beat MI - Explained
Oct 26, 2020 08:05 IST
Amitabh shares glimpse of Polish city square named after his father
Oct 26, 2020 08:04 IST
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
Oct 26, 2020 08:01 IST
Deep dive into the Bihar pre-poll survey
Oct 26, 2020 08:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.