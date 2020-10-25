LIVE BLOG CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020: It’s Kohli vs Dhoni as Royal Challengers Bangalore eye playoff spot against Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB Live Match Updates: With 14 points, Royal Challengers Bangalore sit third on the points table, and a win against Chennai Super Kings will not only take them top, but also grant them a place in the Indian Premier... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 25, 2020 14:23 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: A red-hot Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 a the Dubai International Stadium in the first match of Sunday’s double-header. With 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB are one point away from becoming the first team to enter the playoffs, while MS Dhoni, captain of CSK made it very clear that the remaining three games of the season will be a part of the team’s preparation for next year’s IPL. The last time RCB and CSK played each other, it was Kohli’s unit which emerged victorious by 37 runs. RCB are coming off consecutive wins, while CSK have had to endure defeats in their previous two games. None the less, the rivalry between these two teams has always been one of the most famous in the IPL and Dhoni’s team can be backed not to throw in the towel just yet. Follow live updates of IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: 14:23 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs CSK: Significant game for Padikkal If you’re a Devdutt Padikkal fan, this little nugget will interest you. The 20-year-old needs 99 runs to reach 1000 runs in T20 cricket. Can he make the occasion special by getting a century? After all, he does have what it takes to get there.



14:16 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live: Will Kohli hit his 200th IPL six today? With 199 sixes, Virat Kohli sits fifth on the list of all-time IPL six hitters behind Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, all of who have more than 200 sixes. Kohli is set to be the latest addition in this elusive group. The only question is, can he get there today itself?





14:09 hrs IST Win toss bat first? The last four games have seen the side batting second emerge victorious, and it’s something that will surely be playing on the minds of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni





14:02 hrs IST IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Score: What will CSK’s XI look like? With their campaign in doldrums, and their playoff chances all but over, MS Dhoni has the license to give an opportunity to some youngster. Yes, the same bunch in whom Dhoni is yet to see the ‘spark’. Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, K Asif and R Sai Kishore are some players who have been benched this season. And with nothing to lose, expected a couple of these players to make it to the team’s Playing XI. Here’s our pick on CSK’s XI against RCB.





13:55 hrs IST AB de Villiers on the cusp of a historic feat Earlier this season, Virat Kohli became the first Indian player and the fifth batsman overall to go past 9000 runs in T20 cricket. On Sunday, AB de Villiers has the chance to join his RCB skipper in the list. If Mr. 360 can score 58 runs today against CSK, de Villiers will join the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Brendon McCullum, David Warner and Kohli to enter Club 9K.





13:48 hrs IST IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Will Jadeja answer Dhoni’s call? Ravindra Jadeja has taken 20 wickets against RCB. It is his highest against any IPL opponent. If Jadeja grabs four wickets today, he will become the highest wicket-taker against RCB by a bowler from any team in the IPL.





13:41 hrs IST Will Kohli trust Siraj with the new ball again? The last match against KKR, was a match to remember for Mohammed Siraj. He bowled brilliantly in the powerplay picking up 3 wickets and ended his 4 overs spell having conceded just 8 runs. During his spell, Siraj also became the only bowler in IPL history to bowl two maiden overs in the same match.





13:27 hrs IST Can CSK conjure what it takes to stop RCB? On current form, RCB are expected to steamroll CSK. At least, that’s the kind of form Dhoni’s team has shown in their previous two matches. They were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets and blown over by 10 wickets by table-toppers Mumbai Indians. People may have their favourite teams, but CSK are believed to be looked up to by all for their resilience. Can that same resilience come to the fore in the final three matches?





13:20 hrs IST How the IPL 2020 points table stands currently Yesterday’s two games didn’t have much impact on the points table, barring one particular upward movement. Kings XI Punjab’s fourth consecutive win saw them move a place up in the leaderboard. Click here to see where your favourite team is positioned.





13:06 hrs IST Do CSK stand a chance? In any other tournament, despite odds being against them, you would have backed CSK to turn the tables on a far superior side, but this has been that sort of a season for the three-time champions, hasn’t it? Nothing has worked for them. Three wins out of 11 games. Sticking with the same bunch of players, who are no spring chickens, hasn’t worked for them this time around. Dhoni pointed out how CSK are planning for the next season, but of things have to change, a complete overhaul is likely to be in order.





12:59 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: What happened the last time? Earlier this season, CSK and RCB locked horns in Match 25, which saw Kohli’s RCB emerge victorious by 37 runs. Batting first, it was Kohli’s ruthless innings of 90 that lifted RCB to 169/4. CSK put up a pretty ordinary batting performance, finishing on 132/8 with Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan being the only two significant contributers.





12:52 hrs IST It’s time for Kohli vs Dhoni Two of India’s most decorated captains, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli come face to face, which can only happen in the IPL. Kohli, who made his debut under Dhoni back in the year 2008, has risen to become the world’s best all-format batsman. Over the years, Dhoni nurtured him until Kohli finally took over India’s Test captaincy in 2014 and later in LOIs in 2017. Kohli’s India and CSK captaincy records are nowhere close to Dhoni, except in Tests. CSK have mostly gotten the better of RCB in IPL’s but this year the fortunes have changed, and how? Kohli’s RCB is on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs, while Dhoni’s CSK are preparing for next year.



