Sections
Home / Cricket / Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia’s club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia’s club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

There was a time when the country would field an ‘A’ squad alongside its main team for an annual limited overs triangular series in the Australian summer.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, Melbourne

Justin Langer looks on during an Australian Test team training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Getty Images)

Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as “an amazing opportunity” to fix the issues that have seeped into the country’s once thriving state and club level setups.

There was a time when the country would field an ‘A’ squad alongside its main team for an annual limited overs triangular series in the Australian summer.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we prided ourselves on having an amazing club cricket system that fed into state domestic cricket, which fed into the best of the best playing for Australia,” Langer told ABC Grandstand on Fox Sports.

“I see it (the current situation) as an amazing opportunity. I can see it (domestic cricket setup) actually going back that way.



“More emphasis back on club cricket, more emphasis on state cricket then get the best of the best in Australia. That would be my vision for the next five years,” the former opener, who played at a time when Australia were a dominant force in world cricket, added.

In normal circumstances, the Australian players would have assembled in Brisbane before flying to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series.

But like all other sporting engagements, the pandemic has also led to the postponement of that tour.

“We’ve got to make sure they’re all in tip-top condition. I actually can’t wait to see how they come back without all the bells and whistles... it’s going to be a really good indication of the hungry, self-resilient and self-reliant players,” the coach said.

Under Langer’s guidance, Australia recently grabbed the number one position in Tests at the expense of India.

Langer has been regularly offering feedback during Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts’ discussions with staff, while also staying in touch with players and helping them with his advice amid this pandemic.

“We’ve got to keep moving the ship in the right direction ... our guys come back off their leave on May 18.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
May 03, 2020 18:19 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

‘CA secures USD 50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests’: Report
May 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
Lockdown latest: Standalone liquor shops can reopen in Uttar Pradesh, even in Red Zones
May 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Vienna Airport to offer coronavirus tests to avoid quarantine
May 03, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.