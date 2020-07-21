Sections
Home / Cricket / Curtly Ambrose suggests West Indies should rest Shai Hope from third Test

Curtly Ambrose suggests West Indies should rest Shai Hope from third Test

The wicketkeeper-batsman has struggled to even breach the 30-run mark in his four innings against England. His scores read 25, 7, 16 and 9 so far.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:39 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Shai Hope scored 16 and 9 in the two innings in Manchester. (Getty Images)

Pace legend Curtly Ambrose reckons that West Indies must rest out-of-form Shai Hope for the series-deciding third Test because repeated failures may “destroy” him. Ambrose said “something has gone terribly wrong” with the Barbadian batsman since his famous centuries at Headingley.

Heading into the series, the spotlight was on Hope, who notched up two centuries at the Headingley Test in 2017. The wicketkeeper-batsman has struggled to even breach the 30-run mark in his four innings against England. His scores read 25, 7, 16 and 9 so far.

“He is a much better player than what he is showing at the moment and is obviously very low on confidence. Maybe in the next game we should rest him so he can regain some confidence,” Ambrose told ‘Sky Sports’.

“If you keep playing him and he keeps failing it will only get worse. You are going to destroy him if it continues like that. Something has gone terribly wrong for him since those two centuries at Headingley – he hasn’t done anything really in Test cricket since then.”



Ambrose, who claimed 630 wickets in his 98 Tests and 176 ODIs for West Indies, feels it’s a tough call as playing Hope will hurt his confidence.

“I like Hope a lot. I think he is a fantastic player but this is not doing his confidence any good. Are West Indies going to go with him again? It’s a tough call. I am inclined to give him another go but by bringing someone else in he could get totally away from the game for a little bit and get his mind together,” he said.

West Indies fielded an unchanged side from their four-wicket win in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl, while England rotated their pace attack. The visitors will have need to make tough decisions if they want to retain the Wisden Trophy. As the series stands levelled at 1-1, both teams will head to the third and final match on the same ground on Friday, with West Indies needing just a draw to retain the Wisden trophy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Step inside a world of supercars with the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition
Jul 21, 2020 21:43 IST
Keeping a simple password is like wearing this mask, IPS officer tweets message
Jul 21, 2020 21:38 IST
Phagwara Improvement Trust junior assistant held for tampering with govt records
Jul 21, 2020 21:38 IST
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Jul 21, 2020 21:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.