Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

Irfan Pathan narrated an incident when Sourav Ganguly took his time in the dressing room, even though it was time for the toss to take place.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sourav Ganguly and Irfan Pathan playing for India in 2004. (Getty Images)

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Sourav Ganguly and his tendency of turning up late for tosses during his time as captain of the Indian cricket team. Pathan, who made his India debut under Ganguly during the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, narrated an incident when the former India captain would take his time in the dressing room, even though it was time for the toss to take place.

Also Read | ‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Smith on former India captain

“On my first tour of Australia, when he made Steve Waugh wait, I remember it clearly,” Pathan said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “I would be in the dressing room and I remember whenever it was time for the toss, Dada used to look at the clock, and the manager would remind him that it’s time to go out for the toss.” 

Steve Waugh and Nasser Hussain had expressed their frustrations with Ganguly repeatedly making them wait for the coin toss. Pathan described the 2004 Sydney Test, which was Waugh’s last as an Australia cricketer and how even Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t convince Ganguly to turn up in time for the toss.

“During the Sydney Test, I remember it was Sachin paaji who said ‘Dada, you should go. It’s time for the toss’. But Dada would take his sweet time to put on his shoes, sweater; adjusting his cap,” Pathan said. “When a person is getting late, the pressure becomes visible on his face but Dada would never be in a hurry.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tiger says he had ‘stage fright’ before doing stunt in front of Akshay
Jul 13, 2020 16:48 IST
Second Covid-10 spike in Mohali in two days with 31 cases
Jul 13, 2020 16:47 IST
IOA secretary general asks for proposal on gender equality
Jul 13, 2020 16:44 IST
Had this been Ashes, would Broad have not played: Nasser Hussain
Jul 13, 2020 16:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.