Dale Steyn ignored, seamer Stuurman a surprise pick for South Africa against England

Seamer Glenton Stuurman earned a first call-up while veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn was ignored as South Africa named a combined 24-man squad for the six-match home limited overs series against England starting later this month.

The inexperienced Stuurman, 28, has only played a handful of limited overs matches at senior franchise level and is joined in the squad by fellow seamer Junior Dala, who returns from injury.

The team will be led by captain Quinton de Kock, with former skipper Faf du Plessis retained as a batsman, and contains top performers from the on-going Indian Premier League such as fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The teams will play three One-Day International matches and three Twenty20 games in Cape Town and Paarl between Nov. 27-Dec. 9, with the entire squad available for both formats.

“With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players,” new convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Friday.

“It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start.”

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.