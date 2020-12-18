Sections
Dav Whatmore appointed Nepal head coach

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:49 IST

By Reuters, Kathamandu

File photo of Dav Whatmore (Getty Images)

Dav Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to victory in the 50-overs World Cup in 1996, has been named head coach of Nepal’s national team.

“Dav is extremely keen to take on this new challenge, as he strongly believes Nepal has great talent and a very bright future in international cricket,” the Cricket Association of Nepal said in a statement on Thursday.

The Colombo-born Australian has also coached Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Nepal did not qualify for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India and Whatmore’s first major task is to help them reach the 2022 edition in Australia.

