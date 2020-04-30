David Warner and wife Candice dance on Telugu song ‘Butta Bomma’ - Watch

Sections
David Warner posted yet another Tik Tok video in which he and his wife Candice are dancing on a popular song ‘Butta Bomma’.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:01 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Sydney

Australia batsman David Warner celebrates his century. (PTI)

Australia opener David Warner is making most of the time he is getting to spend with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire cricketing calendar to a grinding halt.

On Thursday, Warner posted yet another Tik Tok video in which he and his wife Candice are dancing on a popular song ‘Butta Bomma’. The couple can be seen swaying to the hook steps of the song.

“It’s tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner,” the Australian opener captioned the video on Instagram.



The song is a popular number from Telegu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and featured Allu Arjun along with Pooja Hegde.

Earlier this week, Warner had upload a hilarious video featuring Candice in which they are seen switching ‘jobs’.

The video started with Warner in full kit and his wife virtually kayaking just beside him. Then they switch characters and Warner is seen wearing his wife’s swimsuit and she, on the other hand, is in full Australian ODI kit.

 

Before that, Warner had shared a TikTok video in which he was dancing with his daughter on popular Bollywood track ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’.

In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament stands indefinitely postponed.

