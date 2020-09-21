IPL 2020: DC captain Shreyas provides update on R Ashwin’s shoulder injury

Delhi Capitals opened their win account in the 13th season of Indian Premier League when they beat Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over on Sunday. DC managed to put on a score of 153 runs on the back of a quick-fire fifty from Marcus Stoinis. They were successful in restricting KXIP to the same score before Kagiso Rabada ensured a victory for his team.

However, that win in IPL 2020 was dampened by an injury to star spinner R Ashwin during the match at the Dubai International Stadium. Ashwin had to leave the field after only his first over. Ashwin hurt his left shoulder as he tried to a Glenn Maxwell drive off his bowling.

He did not come out to bowl after that incident and fans started fearing for the worse. DC captain Shreyas Iyer has now given an injury update on Ashwin, saying that that the spinner has said he’ll be ready for the next game.

“It was important for us to get wickets, since the total was small, and I knew if I saved KG’s over for the end it would be helpful. Ashwin’s over was a key one, and it changed the game in our favour, but that’s what T20 cricket is. Ashwin says he’ll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide. Axar was fantastic with those middle overs too, stifling the runs in the middle after Ashwin was injured. We generally go by left-right combination in the team build-up. The way Stoinis assessed the wicket and played that innings was commendable,’ Iyer said after the match.

In Ashwin’s absence, Axar Patel took over the mantle and rattled the opposition batsmen. He finished with economical figures of 1-14 on Sunday. However, it was the heroics of Stoinis that won the match for DC.