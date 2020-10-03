DC vs KKR Preview: Flat deck & small boundaries will test two quality bowling units

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Sharjah has been the graveyard of bowlers so far, and thus it will be interesting to see two of the best bowling units of this competition battle it out when Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match on Saturday. Delhi are coming off a poor loss against SRH, where the batsmen failed to chase down a modest total. Sharjah will be a different wicket and if Delhi do bat first they will need the big hitter to do their job. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Ponting needs to choose his personnel and batting line-up carefully as a cautious approach may hurt on a placed Sharjah wicket with small boundaries. The likes of Shaw, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer need to get the big shots out against a formidable Kolkata bowling unit.

The likes of Rabada and Nortje need to be careful they don’t become predictable with their extra pace as we saw in the case of Cottrell in the match against Rajasthan Royals. For KKR, the form of Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan is great news. They need to find a solution for the ineffective batting of Sunil Narine at the opener’s slot. Also, Russell’s position in the batting order will be crucial as he could be devastating in a small ground like Sharjah.

Cummins will hold the key with the new ball yet again and KKR would hope the likes of Mavi, Nagarkoti and Chakravarthy put their hand up and perform yet again..

It’s a battle between two quality teams, who will depend on a handful of stars to get them home in a tricky venue.