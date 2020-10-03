Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / DC vs KKR Preview: Flat deck & small boundaries will test two quality bowling units

DC vs KKR Preview: Flat deck & small boundaries will test two quality bowling units

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Ponting needs to choose his personnel and batting line-up carefully as a cautious approach may hurt on a placed Sharjah wicket with small boundaries.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Capitals in action. (Rishabh Pant/Twitter)

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Sharjah has been the graveyard of bowlers so far, and thus it will be interesting to see two of the best bowling units of this competition battle it out when Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match on Saturday. Delhi are coming off a poor loss against SRH, where the batsmen failed to chase down a modest total. Sharjah will be a different wicket and if Delhi do bat first they will need the big hitter to do their job. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Ponting needs to choose his personnel and batting line-up carefully as a cautious approach may hurt on a placed Sharjah wicket with small boundaries. The likes of Shaw, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer need to get the big shots out against a formidable Kolkata bowling unit.

Also read: IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against KKR

The likes of Rabada and Nortje need to be careful they don’t become predictable with their extra pace as we saw in the case of Cottrell in the match against Rajasthan Royals. For KKR, the form of Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan is great news. They need to find a solution for the ineffective batting of Sunil Narine at the opener’s slot. Also, Russell’s position in the batting order will be crucial as he could be devastating in a small ground like Sharjah.

Also read: IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI against DC

Cummins will hold the key with the new ball yet again and KKR would hope the likes of Mavi, Nagarkoti and Chakravarthy put their hand up and perform yet again..

It’s a battle between two quality teams, who will depend on a handful of stars to get them home in a tricky venue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army: PM Modi
Oct 03, 2020 11:47 IST
UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party
Oct 03, 2020 11:12 IST
Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi
Oct 03, 2020 11:54 IST
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Oct 03, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Oct 03, 2020 12:07 IST
Delhi metro to begin service at 6 am on Sunday for UPSC candidates
Oct 03, 2020 12:07 IST
DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: 594 vacancies for ANM, Steno and other posts notified, apply from October 6
Oct 03, 2020 12:03 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When & where to watch
Oct 03, 2020 11:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.