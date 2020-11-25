Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / De Grandhomme, Patel out for New Zealand’s series vs Windies

De Grandhomme, Patel out for New Zealand’s series vs Windies

Colin de Grandhomme and Ajaz Patel have been replaced by all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner in the New Zealand Test squad respectively for the two-Tests against West Indies.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:30 IST

By Associated Press, Wellington

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the Test series against West Indies (AP)

New Zealand has had a double blow ahead of its two-Test series against the West Indies, losing allrounder Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Ajaz Patel to injuries.

De Grandhomme has bruising in his right foot and Patel has a torn calf muscle.

Allrounders Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santer have been called into the New Zealand squad as replacements. Mitchell made 73 on debut against England last November but hasn’t played another test since. Santner offers New Zealand a left-arm spin option and solid lower middle-order batting.

Santner and Mitchell are also members of the New Zealand squad which will meet the West Indies in three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday.

“Mitch and Daryl will be available for the final T20 game before linking up with the test squad on Tuesday where we will monitor them closely to ensure they’re fit and fresh ahead of the first test,” head coach Gary Stead said.

“They both proved last summer in the tests against England what they can do in our conditions with Mitch scoring a century and claiming three wickets at Bay Oval, while Daryl produced a polished half-century on debut at Seddon Park.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 07:51 IST
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 07:31 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
Nov 25, 2020 06:49 IST

latest news

Amitabh decks up in wedding finery as he shoots with Jaya, Shweta
Nov 25, 2020 07:57 IST
TRP Saga: Hansa Research hid commercial ties with TV channels says cops
Nov 25, 2020 07:55 IST
Sports minister: Australian Open ‘most likely’ to be delayed
Nov 25, 2020 07:54 IST
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.