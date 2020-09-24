Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Dean Jones passes away: Shocked, heartbreaking, devastated - Cricket fraternity mourns

Dean Jones passes away: Shocked, heartbreaking, devastated - Cricket fraternity mourns

Cricket fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli mourned the sudden demise of former Australia batsman Dean Jones on Thursday.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dean Jones passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest (Twitter)

Cricket fraternity mourned as former Australia batsman Dean Jones, who revolutionized batting in ODI cricket, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He was in a bio-bubble in a city hotel. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends,” said India’s skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

 

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.



 

“Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend -- Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” tweeted India’s head coach Ravi Shastri.

 

“Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family,” tweeted KXIP head coach Anil Kumble.

 

“Speechless. Devastated. RIP great man,” wrote former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

 

“Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano,” wrote Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.

 

Unbelievably sad news about @ProfDeano. Thoughts and prayers with family. absolutely shocked. Awful news,” wrote former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

 

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said a press release. “We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the release added.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the broadcaster said. A player well ahead of his time, Jones scored over ODI 6068 runs at an average of 44.61 with seven hundred and 46 fifties.

For Indian fans, he will forever remain in their memory for the historic tied Test in Chepauk, where he laid the foundation of a big Australian score with an unbeaten double hundred in challenging conditions.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Sep 24, 2020 16:59 IST
Shocked, devastated: Cricket fraternity mourns as Jones passes away
Sep 24, 2020 17:45 IST
Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level
Sep 24, 2020 17:26 IST

latest news

Friends ‘kidnap’ student during online class, clip prompts mixed reactions
Sep 24, 2020 18:21 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail pleas on Tuesday
Sep 24, 2020 18:19 IST
UK to pick up wage bill for 6 more months for Covid-hit workers
Sep 24, 2020 18:16 IST
Assam Police probing role of former IPS officer in question paper leak
Sep 24, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.