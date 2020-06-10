Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Deceptively quick at point,’ Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute on Yuvraj Singh’s first retirement anniversary

‘Deceptively quick at point,’ Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute on Yuvraj Singh’s first retirement anniversary

It was on June 10 last year that Yuvraj, India’s 2011 World Cup hero, called time on a legendary 19-year-long career.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh share a light moment during one of India’s training sessions. (Getty Images)

On Yuvraj Singh’s first retirement anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar paid a tribute to his former teammate, and recalled the first time he saw the former left-handed batsman.

It was on June 10 last year that Yuvraj, India’s 2011 World Cup hero, called time on a legendary 19-year-long career, while the Indian cricket team was in England playing the World Cup. One of the firsts to congratulate Yuvraj for a stellar career last year on Twitter, Tendulkar did not miss out remembering his first retirement anniversary either. 

“It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired,” Tendulkar tweeted with a picture of the two former cricketers. “My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world.”

During his near two-decade long career in international cricket, Yuvraj won two World Cups – the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then ODI World Cup in 2011. The 37-year-old Yuvraj was named Man of the Tournament as India lifted the 50-over World Cup at home. In 40 Tests, after debuting in October 2003, he scored 1900 runs at 33.92 with three centuries and 11 fifties. In 58 T20Is, he hit 1177 runs with eight half-centuries, including his famous six sixes in an over against England pacer Stuart Broad during the inaugural World T20.



On Wednesday, which marked one year since the day Yuvraj announced his retirement, MissYouYuvi began trending on Twitter with several users tweeting about one of Indian cricket’s biggest match-winners. Tendulkar and Yuvraj have been engaging in certain activities during the lockdown such as the ‘Keepy-Uppy’, ‘ blindfold’ and ‘kitchen’ challenges.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi says ‘hope we make you proud’ as Gunjan Saxena reacts to film teaser
Jun 10, 2020 19:09 IST
UK to reopen zoos, safari parks, but no schools
Jun 10, 2020 19:08 IST
Boxing mostly considered a male-dominated sport: Mary Kom
Jun 10, 2020 19:07 IST
Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.