‘Deceptively quick at point,’ Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute on Yuvraj Singh’s first retirement anniversary

On Yuvraj Singh’s first retirement anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar paid a tribute to his former teammate, and recalled the first time he saw the former left-handed batsman.

It was on June 10 last year that Yuvraj, India’s 2011 World Cup hero, called time on a legendary 19-year-long career, while the Indian cricket team was in England playing the World Cup. One of the firsts to congratulate Yuvraj for a stellar career last year on Twitter, Tendulkar did not miss out remembering his first retirement anniversary either.

“It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired,” Tendulkar tweeted with a picture of the two former cricketers. “My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world.”

During his near two-decade long career in international cricket, Yuvraj won two World Cups – the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then ODI World Cup in 2011. The 37-year-old Yuvraj was named Man of the Tournament as India lifted the 50-over World Cup at home. In 40 Tests, after debuting in October 2003, he scored 1900 runs at 33.92 with three centuries and 11 fifties. In 58 T20Is, he hit 1177 runs with eight half-centuries, including his famous six sixes in an over against England pacer Stuart Broad during the inaugural World T20.

On Wednesday, which marked one year since the day Yuvraj announced his retirement, MissYouYuvi began trending on Twitter with several users tweeting about one of Indian cricket’s biggest match-winners. Tendulkar and Yuvraj have been engaging in certain activities during the lockdown such as the ‘Keepy-Uppy’, ‘ blindfold’ and ‘kitchen’ challenges.