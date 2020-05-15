Delhi Capitals all-time XI: Destructive openers, formidable seamers form DC’s side

Delhi Capitals are one of the three franchises other than Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have not been able to win the Indian Premier League trophy. DC, who were formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, started the tournament on a bright note, making it to the play-offs in the first two seasons of the IPL. But since then they have only made the play-offs thrice, and have never reached the final. The team has finished wooden spooners on four occasions. The franchise changed its name in the year 2019 and managed to finish at the third position. Several top international stars have played for the franchise over the years and set the IPL ablaze with their performances. Here is our attempt at creating an all-time XI for the team from the capital.

1) Virender Sehwag (C) (Matches: 86, Runs: 2382, 100/50: 1/17, SR: 158.37)

He was the man who symbolised everything ‘Delhi’, and was deservedly chosen as the captain and icon player in 2008. Who does not remember the time when Sehwag hammered a 56-ball 119 against Deccan Chargers in 2011! Leading the team with the bat and from the front, Sehwag’s firepower propelled the team to the semi-finals in 2008 and 2009, but the knockouts were a bane for both Sehwag and his team as they lost to the eventual champions on both occasions. The former Delhi skipper played for the franchise from 2008 to 2013, and he scored 2,382 runs for the side in 86 games and remains the highest run-getter for the franchise.

2) David Warner (Matches: 57, Runs: 1456, 100/50: 2/10, SR: 132.84)

The master and his apprentice. Warner shared a great rapport with Sehwag when he turned out for Delhi between 2009 to 2013. The duo played some great knocks in each other’s company and it was here that Sehwag told Warner that he could also be a great Test batsman, which the Aussie went on to become. Warner’s slam bang style will compliment Sehwag at the top and it will also bring in the crucial left and right combination. The Aussie dynamite is sure to find a place as a Sunrisers Hyderabad legend but also deserves a place in Delhi’s XI.

3) Shreyas Iyer (VC) (Matches: 62, Runs: 1681, 100/50: 0/13, SR: 126.96)

Part of the franchise for 5 seasons now, Shreyas Iyer has matured into a batting mainstay for the team and is also the current captain of the franchise. A cool head on young shoulders coupled with great batting ability makes him a solid player at number 3. He is the third highest run-getter in the history of the franchise already. Iyer has played several match-winning innings for his franchise. A grafter who can hit the big shots as well, Iyer is the perfect man for the number 3 slot.

4) Rishabh Pant (w/k) (Matches: 54, Runs: 1736, 100/50: 1/11, SR: 162.69)

Rishabh Pant silenced his critics in the previous season of IPL when he smashed an unbeaten 78 off 27 balls against Chennai Super Kings. He registered 488 runs in 16 games in the season with an average of 37.53 and a strike rate of 162.66. Pant’s current strike rate is 162.69 and he could be a difference-maker in any game. He walks into the all-time XI as Delhi’s second highest run-getter ever with only Sehwag ahead of him.

5) JP Duminy (Matches: 38, Runs: 1015, 100/50: 0/6, SR: 130.79)

The seasoned South African was part of the team during the troubled times, but he managed to leave his mark on the team with some classy batting performances. His average of 44.13 in 35 innings is a testament of his consistency. Duminy’s all-round abilities makes him a perfect pick for this team, which can do with some depth in both bowling and batting.

6) Dinesh Karthik (Matches: 60, Runs: 1128, 100/50: 0/7, SR: 126.03)

Much before Dinesh Karthik emerged as a captaincy candidate for Kolkata Knight Riders, he was busy middle order batsman for Delhi Daredevils (Capitals). The number six was a difficult spot to choose and there was also the option of going for an Irfan Pathan, who could also give the team a few overs. But given the nature of IPL and the need to score big runs, we decided to go in with a sixth batsman, who could also be the reserve wicket-keeper for the team or even take over as first choice if needed.

7) Chris Morris (Matches: 34 Runs: 427 SR: 160.52 Wickets: 41 Econ: 8.17)

Another South African who has done well for the franchise. Morris’ stock as a South African cricket rose in the international arena after his successful IPL stint. He can give you four useful overs and use the long handle down the order. The only near perfect T20 specialist that has played for Delhi.

8) Kagiso Rabada (Matches: 18 Wickets: 31 Econ: 8.13)

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment, and at such a young age, he could only improve in the future. Rabada has played 18 games for DC in the past three seasons, in which he has taken 31 wickets at an average of 17.93 and an economy rate of 8.13. With the new ball, he is a dangerous customer for any batting line-up. Rabada’s former Proteas teammate Morne Morkel is the second highest wicket-taker ever for the franchise, but the youngster gets the nod over Morkel due to his ability to bat down the order.

9) Amit Mishra (Matches: 96 Wickets: 101 Econ: 7.36)

Amit Mishra is synonymous with the Delhi franchise, having picked up over 100 wickets for the team. The leg-spinner has taken three hat-tricks in IPL. But you never forget your first. Mishra’s first hat-trick came in the inaugural season of IPL for Delhi Daredevils. Over the course of years, Mishra has played 96 games for the franchise, in which he has picked 101 wickets at an average of 24.27 at an economy rate of 7.36. He is by far the most successful bowler for the team and will lead the spin charge.

10) Shahbaz Nadeem (Matches: 61 Wickets: 40 Econ: 7.36)

Another silent performer for the team. Nadeem played the second spinner’s role for the team in several matches and stayed with the franchise from 2011 to 2018. Playing as an uncapped player, the left arm spinner was often used in the powerplay overs and his economy of 7.3 is a testament to his disciplined bowling efforts. Not really a match winner but a very important cog in the wheel.

11) Zaheer Khan (Matches: 30 Wickets: 27 Econ: 7.46)

India fast bowling great Zaheer Khan played 30 games for Delhi between 2015-2017, by which time he was well past his prime. But the guile that he possessed helped him shine. Zaheer excelled as a leader as well as he almost guided a young team to the play offs in a memorable season when the team bounced back into contention after a poor start. There have been better performers with the ball for Delhi, but Zaheer is an automatic pick.