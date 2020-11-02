IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV and Online

Photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore team from an IPL 2020 match in UAE (Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league match of the Indian Premier League 2020. RCB and DC were once the front-runners in the race to playoffs. However, a series of defeats in previous fixtures have forced them to fight till the end. The match number 55 is going to be a cracker of a contest as one of the sides may be in danger of missing out on a spot in the top four.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (November 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/