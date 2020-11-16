‘Delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months’: Netherlands cricketer reveals his hardship after T20 World Cup postponement

Sections
Postponement of World T20 2020 has affected many individuals including the cricketers as well. A Netherlands cricketer recently revealed that he has to work as an Uber eats delivery boy to meet his daily needs.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 10:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Picture of Netherlands cricket team (KNCBcricket/Twitter)

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on human lives. Lockdown across countries pressed the pause button as everything came to a standstill. Many organizations were shut, public events were cancelled, businesses were in halt and as a result, a plethora of people lost their jobs.

The pandemic forced numerous sporting events to be cancelled. The ICC World T20 was one of those global events that has called off as the spread of the virus couldn’t be controlled. It was scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Apart from the top 10 cricketing nations, Scotland, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Oman, Namibia and Netherlands were six additional countries that had qualified for the mega event. But the postponement of the tourney has affected many individuals connected to this entire setup, including the cricketers as well.

Netherlands bowler has Paul van Meekeren recently revealed that he has to work as an Uber eats delivery executive to meet his daily needs. The right-arm pacer replied to an ICC Twitter post and wrote, “Should’ve been playing cricket today, now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people,” wrote van Meekeren on Twitter.



 

Born in the Netherlands, Meekeren made his international debut against Kenya in T20I in 2013. He has represented his country in 5 ODIs and 1 T20Is, taking 4 and 47 wickets respectively. He has also played for Somerset in County cricket. He is one of the vital players for the success of his national team.

The Netherlands will now feature in the T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held in India.

