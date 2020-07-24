Sections
Home / Cricket / Dhoni came and said ‘you could’ve taken a chance in the previous ball’: R Ashwin recalls thrilling drawn Test against West Indies in 2011

Dhoni came and said ‘you could’ve taken a chance in the previous ball’: R Ashwin recalls thrilling drawn Test against West Indies in 2011

India needed three runs in the last over with two wickets in hand. Varun Aaron had managed to get Ashwin on strike to bring the equation down to 2 off 2. Ashwin did not connect the penultimate ball and in the final ball, he did not show much urgency to come back for the second run.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 06:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

India's Ravichandran Ashwin looks at his hands. (AP)

MS Dhoni is a man of few words but in those few, he manages to get his message across easily. India off-spinner R Ashwin gave an example of that when he revealed what Dhoni had told him after Ashwin did not manage to take India over the line against the West Indies in the third Test in Mumbai in 2011.

India needed three runs in the last over with two wickets in hand. Varun Aaron had managed to get Ashwin on strike to bring the equation down to 2 off 2. Ashwin did not connect the penultimate ball and in the final ball, he did not show much urgency to come back for the second run. He was in the end, run out for 14 and the Test match ended as only the second draw in the history of the game with the scores level.

Ashwin said after the match Dhoni had told him that he should have gone for a big shot when he got the strike in the last over.

“After the game, MS Dhoni came to me and said, ‘You could have taken a chance in the previous ball. Probably taken a single, and let Varun Aaron slog one off the last ball’. So yeah, that’s hindsight,” Ashwin told Mazher Arshad in a Youtube interview.



Ashwin had actually scored a century in the first innings of that Test match and even in the second looked good till the time he was out in the middle.

“I was pretty young into international cricket and that time whatever I was touching was turning into gold. I had got the MoM in the first Test then I got married in between and then came back to play the Mumbai Test. In the final innings, we looked good to chase, but all of a sudden, we had a collapse,” Ashwin said.

“I found myself batting with the tail. It was very interesting because I had a hundred in the first innings. Second innings, I was again batting well. I was 20-odd. I was left with I think Varun Aaron at the other end, and I think it might have been two balls, two runs to get… we had two wickets in hand.”

The 33-years-old explained that he didn’t want to take a risk by playing a big shot.

“I didn’t want to risk going for a big shot, and then, the next batsman coming in and getting out. Fidel Edwards was getting it to reverse and it would have been difficult for a No.11. we could lose the Test match, from being in a position of strength, it was not even 50-50,” he added.

With two runs required off the last ball, the right-handed batsman hit the ball towards long-on and went for a double but got run-out midway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

You can soon use your WhatsApp account on four devices at once
Jul 24, 2020 07:53 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan to join hundreds of worshippers for prayers in Hagia Sophia after conversion
Jul 24, 2020 07:51 IST
Limit China FDI to 25%, says DEA
Jul 24, 2020 07:47 IST
Anurag posts old clip of Kangana supporting him, says he is ‘not her enemy’
Jul 24, 2020 07:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.