Dhoni was pulling Akhtar for fours and sixes, we thought how’s he doing that?: Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar, most likely, was talking about MS Dhoni’s innings of 148 in Faisalabad Test in 2006 against Pakistan. It is so because when Dhoni smashed 148 in the 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Vizag, Akhtar was not playing.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MS Dhoni and Shoaib Akhtar (Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but his numerous memorable innings will still go down in cricket history as some of the most destructive displays of batting ever seen on the cricket field. Dhoni, since arriving in 2004, went on to make a name for himself for his abilities to not only hit the big shots but also to take his team home from precarious positions. The game was not over till MS Dhoni was in the middle.

In a recent interaction, former England spinner Monty Panesar recalled some of his favourite memories on the field with Dhoni, and talked about one innings that left him wondering ‘how is he doing that!’

“My favorite moment with Dhoni was in Mumbai when I missed his catch. It landed 10 meters on my right, went through the sun and I completely misjudged it. And then two balls later, I caught him. So, that’s cricket for you. One minute you’re zero, next minute you are a hero. He (Dhoni) will always be a hero for the nation,” Panesar told Times of India.

“I think (when) Dhoni came into (the) reckoning was actually his hundred against Pakistan, when he was pulling Shoaib Akhtar for fours and sixes. We all were sitting and wondering - ‘Oh, how is he doing that?’” Panesar further added.



Panesar, most likely, was talking about Dhoni’s innings of 148 in Faisalabad Test in 2006 against Pakistan. It is so because when Dhoni smashed 148 in the 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Vizag, Akhtar was not playing.

“And then I remember bowling to him in Kolkata where he hit me for a six out of nowhere. It just went miles. Dhoni’s six-hitting ability is almost 20 meters further than the normal batsman,” the former England pacer added.

“I think I always found MSD very calm, collected and he always seemed like life was going at a slow pace for him. It was like nothing was bothering him. It was his calm demeanor that was his strength. Not a lot of cricketers have this quality, but he had it throughout his whole career. I think that’s what makes him such a great, great leader,” Panesar signed off.

Dhoni will return to cricket for CSK when IPL kicks off next month.

