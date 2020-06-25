Sections
Home / Cricket / Did Rohit Sharma just return to training? Latest post suggests so

Did Rohit Sharma just return to training? Latest post suggests so

After Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets in Rajkot in Monday, his Test teammate Rohit received some work out of his own.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India batsman during a nets session before the lockdown. (Getty Images)

India batsman Rohit Sharma has seemingly returned to training after a gap of three months, as per his latest post on Instagram. Two days after Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets in Rajkot, his India teammate Rohit received some work out of his own.

“Good to be back on the park getting some work done... felt like myself after a long time,” Rohit captioned a post on Instagram. Although the batsman did not mention any details of the place or the activities he underwent, judging by the giant screen in the background, it sure looks like a cricket ground.

Last month, during an interaction with former Australia quick Brett Lee, Rohit mentioned how he misses hitting the big shots as he was restricted in his house during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the spread of Covid-19. Rohit revealed that even though he has a decent-sized balcony at home where he can train, the India opener cannot hit them big even if he wants to.

“I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there. But I am missing hitting the ball, that’s for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so the space is not enough. I just can’t wait to go out there and start hitting the ball,” Rohit had told Lee.



Even as the BCCI plans on conducting a six-week long training camp for players of the Indian cricket team at the NCA to get them ready and in shape, there were reports that Rohit, along with captain Virat Kohli, could in fact not join their teammates keeping in mind the seriousness of Covid-19 in Mumbai. As on Thursday, Mumbai has nearly 70000 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cricket Australia let go of its head of female engagement Sarah Styles
Jun 25, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry team to visit three state to assess Covid crisis and all the latest news
Jun 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Public outcry over contentious environment ministry regulation
Jun 25, 2020 16:52 IST
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.