Sections
Home / Cricket / Didn’t hear a word he said: Ishan Kishan narrates his fanboy moment around Sachin Tendulkar

Didn’t hear a word he said: Ishan Kishan narrates his fanboy moment around Sachin Tendulkar

The 21-year-old recalled his first meeting with Tendulkar and how he was bowled over by the legend’s presence,

Updated: May 09, 2020 17:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ishan Kishan (L) remembers being overwhelmed during his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar (Instagram/Getty)

Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan recalls how he was pretty much left stumped after meeting the great Sachin Tendulkar for the first time. A young Kishan was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 IPL auction and it was during one of his early training sessions with the team that 21-year-old had his fan-boy moment with Tendulkar.

Also Read | Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged people

“I still remember the time when I first met Sachin paaji (Tendulkar). He had come to see our practise session at Mumbai Indians. It was just after I got signed. I had been chatting with Rohit bhai (Sharma) and told him about how I worshipped Sachin paaji all these years and now, suddenly he is in front of me,” Kishan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Rohit bhai told me to go and have a chat. Fortunately, Sachin paaji himself came towards me to have a talk. I don’t think I heard anything that he spoke, I was just watching him speak.”

Also Read | Simon Doull rates Rohit ahead of Tendulkar



The year he was brought by MI, Kishan was the leading run-scorer for Jharkhand in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 405 runs in nine matches. His domestic graph continues to show an upward curve during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he creamed back-to-back centuries. The reward was an India-A call-up where Kishan’s pyrotechnics fetched the team wins against South Africa A and New Zealand A.



“From my childhood, I just loved to play shots. Never really liked to leave the ball or defend it. Always loved to attack and liked the sound the ball made off the bat. I never got ruffled by the bowler’s height or pace. For me, it was always about where the bowler was going to land it, and how I would tackle that,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 17:21 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
May 09, 2020 17:41 IST
Mahabharat fans spot hilarious goof up as ‘dead soldier' comes alive
May 09, 2020 17:37 IST
Fire at Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan , 8 fire tenders on spot
May 09, 2020 17:32 IST
CBSE to evaluate answersheets of Class 10th and 12th as MHA gives nod
May 09, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.