Kumar Sangakkara opens up on being questioned over 2011 World Cup fixing allegations

The month of June saw a huge controversy springing up from the shores of Sri Lankan Cricket, when former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that he has suspicions that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. The allegations led to a criminal probe being launched by the Sri Lanka police. As part of the investigation, Kumar Sangakkara, who was captain of the Sri Lanka team that lost the 2011 World Cup final against India, and Aravinda de Silva, who was the chief selector at the time were also questioned.

By July 2nd, the police completely dropped the case citing that there was no evidence to back the claims and carry on the investigation. Sangakkara, in a recent interview, opened up on his questioning and called it ‘disappointing’, though admitted that it could be ‘healthy’ for the game.

“It is disappointing and also a bit amusing at times. And we had that recently when the ex-sports minister did quite a frivolous claim and we had to go in and answer questions,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The former left-handed batsman further added that answering to these claims is ‘healthy’ and may help the game in the long run.

“Actually, to go through and answer those questions, and making those statements was really really healthy for the game, whether it was me, the selectors, Mahela or anyone else. I think that process is really important for people to understand what respect for the game means,” Sangakkara said.

“The game of cricket needs people of integrity and people who are not afraid to speak their minds,” he added.

“And also when you have any questions to be answered, you don’t need to hide, you can answer any of those. When it comes to politics, when you have politically and morally corrupt individuals, who are affiliated with the sport even in an official capacity, you understand where all this comes from and you don’t have to be afraid to second guess what their motivations are,” Sangakkara further said.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 2011 World Cup final to win the prestigious trophy. It was India’s second ICC title win under MS Dhoni. Dhoni also led India to Champions Trophy win in 2013.