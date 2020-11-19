Kapil Dev recalls when captain Bishan Singh Bedi sent him as a nightwatchman in Lahore Test

Sections
Kapil Dev was speaking on the ‘No Filter Neha’ podcast on Saavn with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, and he recalled how he received a lot of shouting along with a lot of love and affection from captain Bishan Singh Bedi.

Former India captain Kapil Dev opened up on the early days of his career under Bishan Singh Bedi's captaincy and recalled a Lahore Test in which he was sent as a nighwatchman. Kapil Dev was speaking on the 'No Filter Neha' podcast on Saavn with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, and he recalled how he received a lot of shouting along with a lot of love and affection from captain Bishan Singh Bedi.

“Oh, when I played my first series in Pakistan, he was a captain and he was a Punjabi. So two things were very important. He couldn’t understand my language. I couldn’t understand his language because he was half English man. He had an accent and he talked such a great finesse.

“Bishan paaji, I remember the first shouting I got from him, but a lot of love and affection we got from him as well. I mean, enormous. I can’t even express how much love and affection he’s given us as youngsters,” he recalled.

 



“But, in Lahore test, he sent me as a night watchman. Woh jo last ke 5 over hote hai na khelne ke liye. He said to me, ‘Okay, let Kapil go as main batsman is out.’ I was number 9, 10 batting. So main jaake khela and in two overs, I made 22 not out and overnight I was very happy that I made so many runs.

“I comeback to the dressing room, he got a hold of me, ‘He said, oye, pehelwan, terko night watchman ka matlab pata hai?’ And, I said pata nahi meri tareef kar rahe hai ya data laga rahe hai, I said haanji paaji, yes paaji.

“Aaawaz hi nahi nikalti thi. Maine kahan paaji but woh mere idhar ball diye jaa rahe the toh main mare jaa raha tha, merko aata hi nahi rokna. Toh he said night watchman meaning samjho pehle,” Kapil Dev further said.

India lifted the 1983 ODI World Cup under Kapil Dev’s captaincy after a thrilling comeback win over two-time champions West Indies. Kapil Dev finished his legendary career with 5,248 Test runs and 3,783 ODI runs. He also picked 434 Test wickets and 253 ODI scalps.

