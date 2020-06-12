‘Do you want to get in a fight,’ Former West Indies quick narrates encounter with racism

Sections
Tino Best revealed the extent of racism was such that it wasn’t just confined to players, but even umpires, who the fast bowler said, treated him and others indifferently.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tino Best has 57 wickets from 25 Tests for West Indies. (Getty Images)

Former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best recalled the time he was subjected to racism while he was playing club cricket in England. Best revealed the extent of racism was such that it wasn’t just confined to players, but even umpires, who the fast bowler said, treated him and others indifferently.

“I used to be like ‘Are you serious?’ and they were like, ‘Do you want to get in a fight? Then leave.’ So that is one of the reasons why I never really liked to play club cricket in England because of the umpires and other teams,” said Tino during a conversation with Dr Yash Kashikar on his Instagram Live show Say Yash To Sports. 

After Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle raised their voices against racism in cricket, former India opener Aakash Chopra disclosed his encounter, revealing he was called Paki while playing league cricket in England. Best, who had County stints with Yorkshire in 2010 and later with Hampshire in 2016, claimed racism is deep-rooted in England and that he would prefer playing cricket anywhere but the United Kingdom.

“I would go and play club cricket anywhere in the world but not in England. It’s a very racial place. So what Darren (Sammy) and Chris (Gayle) are saying is absolutely true,” Best said. “I feel whenever anyone faces racism, call it out, speak about it and don’t fear about the consequences.”



