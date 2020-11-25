Sections
Home / Cricket / 'Doesn't have any weakness in particular': Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie heaps praise on India captain Virat Kohli

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie said India captain Virat Kohli ‘doesn’t have any weakness in particular’ but also gave a plan to the Australian pacer to get the India skipper out in the four-match Test series.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jason Gillespie heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli

As the countdown for the much-awaited India vs Australia series starts, former Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie suggested that the host bowlers will have to be ‘nice and patient’ to get the better of India skipper Virat Kohli, instead of just being ruthless as he ‘doesn’t seem to have any weakness in particular’.

In a conversation with the Telegraph, the former cricketer said that the Australian bowlers would be hoping they can bowl some of the good deliveries to Kohli.

“The Australians do want to take Virat’s wicket cheaply. He doesn’t seem to be having any weaknesses in particular. So, the Aussie bowlers not only need to be really ruthless when it comes to their line and length, but they will also have to stay nice and patient, that is going to be really important,” The Telegraph quoted Gillespie as saying.

“They would be hoping they can bowl those good deliveries at Virat,” Gillespie, who featured in 71 Tests and 97 ODIs for Australia, added.



Also Read | ‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests

Kohli will be playing seven games, including the first Test in Adelaide, before returning India for the birth of his first child. If the Indian captain couldn’t be contained in all those matches, it may have a destabilizing effect on the hosts.

“We know what a wonderful player Virat is. Australians do want to watch him bat but not for too long. Because if he does bat for a long time, India will surely go on to get a huge score,” Gillespie said.

The former Aussie quick also agreed to the fact that the Indian unit has some quality bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah who can trouble the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne with the red ball.

“Bumrah has shown he’s one of the best in the world at present, while Shami has improved so much. His release of the ball is wonderful, he keeps the seam upright and gives it a chance to seam and swing. So, both pose very different challenges for Smith and Labuschagne,” Gillespie said.

India is slated to play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia. The first ODI will take place on Friday in Sydney.

