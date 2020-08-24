Sections
Home / Cricket / Dom Bess hails James Anderson as England’s GOAT as paceman nears landmark

Dom Bess hails James Anderson as England’s GOAT as paceman nears landmark

Anderson, England’s highest test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:11 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 23, 2020 England's Dom Bess reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

England off-spinner Dom Bess has described James Anderson as the greatest English player of all time after the 38-year-old moved within two wickets of becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 test victims. Anderson, England’s highest test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third test against Pakistan on Sunday. Only spin bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets in the game’s longest format.

“He’s the GOAT of bowling and England’s greatest,” Bess said of Anderson. “... It’s phenomenal to stand at point and watch him nick people off, hit people on the shins and take as many poles as he does, so consistently.

“There was chat about a potential retirement (recently), then he comes back and absolutely tears it up. It just shows how good he is.”

Play was stopped on Sunday due to bad light before Pakistan could bat again and Bess suggested that the players should have come off sooner.



“Playing in those conditions, we have to think a little about the players’ well-being. Their numbers 10 and 11 facing Jofra Archer in those conditions is seriously dangerous,” Bess said.

“We all want to get cricket on, but there has to be a little more common sense in terms of when it is too dark.”

England lead the series 1-0 lead and are looking to seal their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010. The hosts won the first match in Manchester by three wickets and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab opens two colleges in Gurdaspur district to empower youth of border areas: Tript Bajwa
Aug 24, 2020 09:23 IST
Badrinath highway blocked after landslide in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
Aug 24, 2020 09:22 IST
Over 4000 students participate in day-long hunger strike demanding postponement of JEE, NEET and other exams
Aug 24, 2020 09:17 IST
Police arrest 14 after Portland rocked by clashes between demonstrators
Aug 24, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.