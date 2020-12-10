Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Don’t believe this should be happening in cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to England’s analyst using placards to send out instructions

‘Don’t believe this should be happening in cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to England’s analyst using placards to send out instructions

Although England clarified that they had sought permission from the match officials, Gavaskar slammed the move, saying there are better ways of communication with players.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nathan Leamon is the analyst of the England cricket team. (Getty Images)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not impressed after the analyst of the England cricket team showed placards to convey a message to his batsmen during the second T20I against South Africa last week. Nathan Leamon, England’s analyst, held up a couple of placards using a combination of letters and numbers to instruct Eoin Morgan about field placements.

Although England clarified that they had sought permission from the match officials, Gavaskar slammed the move, saying there are better ways of communication with players.

“Ideally, as a captain, I would not like this thing to happen. If I was the captain, I would say, look if you want to send a message about any field placing or a bowling change, then send the 12th man across with a bottle of water or anything... a way you can pass the message or the 12th man or the coach can pass the message to the boundary fielder,” Gavaskar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

This wasn’t the first time something like this has happened. During the Pakistan Super League, earlier this year, Leamon, who was involved with Multan Sultans, had used a similar tactic to convey a message. Gavaskar questioned the legitimacy of something like this, believing the ICC needs to be in the loop for such communication strategies.

“I would like to know if the match referee had confirmed this with the ICC? Did they ask ICC? Has the cricket committee of the ICC sanctioned this, we don’t know this yet. This is happening for the first time,” Gavaskar explained.

“We were told that this type of strategy was also used during Pakistan Super League and maybe this was the same person who adapted this technique who was an analyst there. But I don’t believe this should be happening in cricket. The 2nd thing that is worrisome is during the situation of a DRS, would there be a code there as well to help with the decision of taking the DRS?”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 10:31 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Dec 10, 2020 10:18 IST

latest news

Dilip Kumar will not celebrate birthday this year, says wife Saira Banu
Dec 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on negligence
Dec 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Salman’s turbaned look from Antim revealed, Saif spotted with new tattoo
Dec 10, 2020 11:01 IST
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.