‘Don’t believe this should be happening in cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to England’s analyst using placards to send out instructions

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not impressed after the analyst of the England cricket team showed placards to convey a message to his batsmen during the second T20I against South Africa last week. Nathan Leamon, England’s analyst, held up a couple of placards using a combination of letters and numbers to instruct Eoin Morgan about field placements.

Although England clarified that they had sought permission from the match officials, Gavaskar slammed the move, saying there are better ways of communication with players.

“Ideally, as a captain, I would not like this thing to happen. If I was the captain, I would say, look if you want to send a message about any field placing or a bowling change, then send the 12th man across with a bottle of water or anything... a way you can pass the message or the 12th man or the coach can pass the message to the boundary fielder,” Gavaskar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

This wasn’t the first time something like this has happened. During the Pakistan Super League, earlier this year, Leamon, who was involved with Multan Sultans, had used a similar tactic to convey a message. Gavaskar questioned the legitimacy of something like this, believing the ICC needs to be in the loop for such communication strategies.

“I would like to know if the match referee had confirmed this with the ICC? Did they ask ICC? Has the cricket committee of the ICC sanctioned this, we don’t know this yet. This is happening for the first time,” Gavaskar explained.

“We were told that this type of strategy was also used during Pakistan Super League and maybe this was the same person who adapted this technique who was an analyst there. But I don’t believe this should be happening in cricket. The 2nd thing that is worrisome is during the situation of a DRS, would there be a code there as well to help with the decision of taking the DRS?”