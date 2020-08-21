Sections
Home / Cricket / Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar makes startling admission about bowling bouncers to Muralitharan

Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar makes startling admission about bowling bouncers to Muralitharan

In a recent interview, Akhtar was asked if there was any player who would ask him to not hit him. In his reply, Akhtar recalled how Muttiah Muralitharan would ask him to not send bouncers his way.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 07:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shoaib Akhtar and Muttiah Muralitharan. (Getty/PTI)

Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar was known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’ for a reason. Akhtar’s strength on the cricket field was not only his ability to generate huge speed on his deliveries but the execution of it as well. The bounce and line-and-length at which Akhtar would bowl to batsmen would often leave the opposition batsmen feeling intimated whenever they would step out to face the seamer.

In a recent interview, Akhtar was asked if there was any player who would ask him to not hit him. In his reply, Akhtar recalled how Muttiah Muralitharan would ask him to not send bouncers his way.

READ | IPL 2020 | Harbhajan Singh not to travel to Dubai with Chennai Super Kings squad: Report

Speaking to Pakistan broadcaster Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show Cric Cast, Akhtar said: “There were many who told me not to hit them. Muralitharan was one. Many Indian tailenders would tell me ‘don’t hit us, we have families’. Muralitharan would ask me to bowl slow, and he would get out.”



The former right-arm fast bowler further recalled how Mohammad Yousuf would ask him to bowl bouncers to Muralitharan.

 

“Yousuf would ask me to hit him. He would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’. I bowled Muralitharan a few bouncers but he said ‘don’t do this to me I will die if the ball hits me’,” Akhtar said with a smile on his face.

The former Pakistan speedster also recalled the time when he struck South Africa’s Gary Kirsten on the head with a speeding delivery.

“I had told Gary not to attempt the pull against me. I kept telling him don’t try it against the world’s fastest bowler. But he didn’t listen and was hit really hard. Whenever he meets me he points towards his eye,” he said.

In his career, Akhtar played 46 Tests in which he picked 178 wickets. He also played 163 ODIs in which he picked 247 wickets. Akhtar also picked 19 scalps in 15 T20Is.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

National Recruitment Agency: All you need to know
Aug 21, 2020 07:42 IST
Adam Cole excited for WWE’s ThunderDome debut
Aug 21, 2020 07:32 IST
US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
Aug 21, 2020 07:28 IST
International Space Station crew looks for source of small cabin air leak: NASA
Aug 21, 2020 07:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.