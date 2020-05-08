Sections
Home / Cricket / Don’t know how people will react: Virat Kohli on prospect of cricket behind closed doors

Don’t know how people will react: Virat Kohli on prospect of cricket behind closed doors

Kohli reckons a cricket match without a crowd is not the same, but if the game is to have a restart, playing inside closed doors seems the way forward.

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli. (File image)

Virat Kohli may not fully endorse the idea of cricket behind closed doors but he doesn’t entirely rule it out either. Highlighting the impact of a live audience, Kohli reckons a cricket match without a crowd is not the same, but if the game is to have a restart, playing inside closed doors seems the way forward. “It’s quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans, I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate,” Kohli said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.”

Also read: Sourav Ganguly fought with anyone to back his players: Ashish Nehra

The last international match to be played before cricket was halted due to the pandemic was the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand, which was played at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground. Cricket inside closed doors is an idea that has been contemplated – firstly by the IPL governing council, later followed by the ICC and authorities of various cricket boards when they met last month to discuss the resumption of cricket internationally. And while doing so is certainly an idea, Kohli feels the lack of crowd will take the sheen away from the game. 

“Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by,” he pointed out.

Also read: Indian Team open to be in two-week quarantine before Australia series: BCCI official - Report



As for Kohli, the skipper has kept himself busy during the lockdown. Kohli, who has conducted Instagram Live sessions with former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers, in these last 45 days or so, explained his daily routine and how he is keeping himself busy along with highlighting the importance of staying at home, finding motivation and focusing on fitness and training despite the limited conditions.



“I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:46 IST
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
May 08, 2020 12:16 IST
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
May 08, 2020 12:33 IST
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
May 08, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

Happy 50th: The man who made the term ‘finisher’ part of cricket vocabulary
May 08, 2020 12:42 IST
Xiaomi finds a way to make your dumb TVs ‘smart’
May 08, 2020 12:38 IST
Shilpa’s epic reply to husband Raj who complains about her aalu parantha
May 08, 2020 12:37 IST
Amitabh wishes happy birthday to all, the reason is hilarious
May 08, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.