Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Don’t see it as a redemption tale’: David Warner on regaining SRH captaincy

‘Don’t see it as a redemption tale’: David Warner on regaining SRH captaincy

As IPL 2020 approaches, Warner, who was named the captain of SRH for the 13th season of the T20 league, opened up on being renamed as the captain of the franchise.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 07:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hyderabad: SRH batsman David Warner celebrates after reaching his century during the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) (PTI)

In March 2018, the world had turned upside down for Australia vice-captain David Warner. The ball-tampering scandal of 2018 during the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town led to Warner being sacked vice captain of Australia and getting a one-year ban, alongside fellow teammates Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft (who had received a six-month ban).

At the same time, it was also decided that Warner would never return to a leadership position for his international team. The left-handed batsman was also removed as captain for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at the time and was not allowed to participate.

In 2019, Warner returned to play for SRH with a vengeance and he stunned the world with a string of consistent performances. With 692 runs in 12 games, Warner went on to become the player to earn the Orange Cap for the season. Now, as IPL 2020 approaches, Warner, who was named the captain of SRH for the 13th season of the T20 league, opened up on being renamed as the captain of the franchise.

Also Read | I’d like to have a game off: When Dhoni stunned umpire with witty reply



“(I) don’t see it as a redemption tale, I just see it as an honour to captain the Sunrisers in the IPL. I’ve got a great relationship with the players and the staff and most importantly with the owners, and I’ve expressed my gratitude and I thank them for that,” Warner told reporters according to ESPNCricinfo.



“I’ll put my thinking cap on and try my best to move us forward to another IPL title,” he added.

“Obviously Kane and Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar)did a fantastic job without me there. And we’ve got a very, very good foundation there, we’ve got a great family.

“The environment the owners have created amongst the players and staff. It’s great to be back and leading. Having Kane there adds so much value and knowledge of the way the game is played as well. Similarly, we rebound off each other with our ideas quite well. and obviously playing against him - it helps when you are leading a team. but from where I sit, nothing different,” the opener said.

“I still considered myself a leader when I was there last year, as I said it doesn’t matter if you have a ‘c’ next to your name or not,” Warner signed off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2020’s final Mars mission all set for blastoff from Florida
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Focus on Indian culture highlights RSS influence on New Education Policy and all the latest news
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach
Jul 30, 2020 08:53 IST
Somen Mitra: Master organiser who failed to stop spilt in Bengal Congress
Jul 30, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.