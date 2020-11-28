Sections
‘Don’t see them winning World Cup with this formation,’ Michael Vaughan highlights problems in India Playing XI

Michael Vaughan also said that India lack depth in batting and hence, it would be tough for them to a World Cup with this team.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Michael Vaughan and Virat Kohli. (File)

The Indian cricket team suffered a major setback in their bid to regain glory in Australia as they lost to the hosts in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday by 66 runs. Kohli’s India were asked to chase 375 in 50 overs after skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored a ton each to help their team to a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs. Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan registered fighting half centuries but it was not enough to take India over the line.

Speaking in a video chat on Cricbuzz, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that India are lacking a 6th bowler in the team with allrounder Hardik Pandya not being able to bowl. Vaughan also said that India lack depth in batting and hence, it would be tough for them to a World Cup with this team.

Also read: ‘There is one sitting at home’: Hardik suggests India can ‘look in the Pandya family’ for next all-rounder

“For India’s ODI team, the biggest concern for me, if I was a selector, or in the management, would be lack of 6th bowling option. They need at least 6 or 7 - and the lack of depth in this batting line-up,” Vaughan said.

“I know we are a long way off from the World Cup, but I just don’t see this formation winning the World Cup. With 5 or 6 bowling options, and 7 batsmen and then you are down to your bowlers.



“You think the IPL has been around for so many years, the selectors would have figured out players who could fill that role - whether it’s couple of players in the top six who can bowl, or an allrounder. When Hardik starts bowling, they will have that bowler,” he further said.

“But once they start looking at the structure of the team to give themselves an even better chance of winning the World Cup in Indian conditions - because I don’t see, as we see, the formation they have right now, winning the World Cup,” he explained.

India will play Australia in the 2nd ODI in Sydney on Sunday.

