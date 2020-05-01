‘Dont’ know about that,’ Rohit Sharma responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘best white-ball cricketer’ remark

Sections
Batting ace Rohit turned 33 on Thursday. Wishes kept pouring in for him on social media and former teammate Gambhir also joined the celebrations.

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:49 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. (Sportzpics - IPL)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir had dubbed Rohit Sharma as the best white-ball cricketer in the world on his birthday. And on Friday, Rohit responded by saying, while he is not sure about that, he is loving Gambhir’s work.

“Happy Birthday to the best white-ball cricketer in the world Rohit Sharma! Have a great year ahead!!” Gambhir said in a tweet.

In reply, Rohit said: “Don’t know about that Gauti bhai. But loving your work.”



Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir recently performed the last rites of his domestic help -- a nanny whom he called as “family”.

Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP from East Delhi, has already donated Rs one crore to the Delhi Government for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Besides that, he has pledged to donate his two years’ salary towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and has already released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The former India opener is also a cricket commentator with Star Sports.

